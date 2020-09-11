Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,716,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 787,870 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,578 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,586,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,637,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $53.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03.

