Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $705.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

