Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $80.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 157.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.