International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.79.

IP stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 44.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $27,136,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Paper by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 841,136 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in International Paper by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 688,057 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

