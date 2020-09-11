InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDCC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

