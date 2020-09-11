Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 30,500 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 30,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $1,502,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Earl H. Nemser sold 23,127 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $1,205,610.51.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $2,957,435.13.

On Monday, August 31st, Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $3,325,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40.

On Monday, August 24th, Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

