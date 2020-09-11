Insider Selling: Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

