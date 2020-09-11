Insider Selling: WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Insider Sells A$336,918.77 in Stock

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 233,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.03), for a total transaction of A$336,918.77 ($240,656.26).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.33.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 12th. WAM Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -243.90%.

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

