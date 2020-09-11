Insider Selling: Trane (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $2,355,753.31 in Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.48.

Get Trane alerts:

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $48,191,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $3,707,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Barclays upped their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.