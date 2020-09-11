Insider Selling: Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells $1,862,374.40 in Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TT stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Trane alerts:

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Trane’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $9,771,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $6,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane by 5,021.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $3,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.