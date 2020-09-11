Insider Selling: Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells $1,862,374.40 in Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TT stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Trane’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $9,771,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $6,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane by 5,021.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $3,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Trane Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
