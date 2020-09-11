Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $556,617.20 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $350,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TDOC opened at $198.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.88. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $895,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

