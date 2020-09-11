Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Director Sells 29,514 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QSR opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

