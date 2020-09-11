Insider Selling: Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) CEO Sells 17,990 Shares of Stock

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRLB stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

