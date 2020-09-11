Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $683,416.02 in Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,683,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,530,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,575.34.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $607,050.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,877,007.04.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $1,372,180.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $1,420,984.89.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $697,410.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,438,596.45.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $738,000.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $790,451.76.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $716,490.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

