Insider Selling: Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Sells A$731,700.00 in Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insider Stephen(Steve) McCann sold 60,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.20 ($8.71), for a total transaction of A$731,700.00 ($522,642.86).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.51%.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

