Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $619,727.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.