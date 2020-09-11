Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 7,224 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GPN opened at $168.19 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

