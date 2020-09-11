Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 7,224 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GPN opened at $168.19 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
