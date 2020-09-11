Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) CEO Sells 19,031 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $4,111,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,517,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38.

Shares of EL stock opened at $214.60 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $224.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.31 and its 200-day moving average is $186.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $248,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

