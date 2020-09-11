Insider Selling: Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO Sells 84,585 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APPS opened at $24.97 on Friday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.