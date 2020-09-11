Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,428.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $76.23 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after buying an additional 5,235,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $162,461,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.