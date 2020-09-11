Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,428.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $76.23 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after buying an additional 5,235,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $162,461,000.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
