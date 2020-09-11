Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

