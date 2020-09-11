Insider Selling: Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 658.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.