Insider Selling: Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $92,631,000.00 in Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $9,344,076.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 729,869 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $17,976,673.47.

On Monday, June 15th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $11,840,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 290,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $7,006,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $24,130,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

