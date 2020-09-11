Insider Buying: SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Major Shareholder Purchases 173,086 Shares of Stock

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 173,086 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Montare Resources I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 349,902 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,461.78.

Shares of PER stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

