Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Buys $499,525.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 188,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.19. Party City Holdco Inc has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

