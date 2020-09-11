Insider Buying: Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Buys $2,255,290.02 in Stock

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 201,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,290.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MRUS opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.54. Merus NV has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

