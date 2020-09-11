Insider Buying: Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Buys $2,255,290.02 in Stock

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 201,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,290.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MRUS opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.54. Merus NV has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.
