INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. INFORMA PLC/S has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

