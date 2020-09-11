II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.87.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.21. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts expect that II-VI will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110,860 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

