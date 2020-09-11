ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

ICFI stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $95.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $308,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,307 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,155,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

