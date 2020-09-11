Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

HUN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 1,494,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,385,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

