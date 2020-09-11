Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.
HUN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 1,494,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,385,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
