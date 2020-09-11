Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.
Shares of HUN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,894,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
