Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,894,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.