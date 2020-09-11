Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Financial Contrast

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huize and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goosehead Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $73.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.76%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Huize.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huize and Goosehead Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $142.68 million 3.12 $2.14 million N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $77.49 million 46.58 $3.57 million $0.22 449.00

Goosehead Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huize.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 6.39% -22.88% 7.41%

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Huize on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides management and marketing, investment, technology development and internet information, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

