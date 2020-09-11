HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in HP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 23,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

