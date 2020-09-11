Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi Sells 8,275 Shares

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $38,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

