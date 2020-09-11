Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hometrust Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,726.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,490.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640 over the last three months. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

