Holocene Advisors LP Takes $1.72 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 27.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 95,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

