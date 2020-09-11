Holocene Advisors LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

