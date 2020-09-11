Holocene Advisors LP Sells 7,131 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNRO. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.