Holocene Advisors LP Sells 43,718 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,718 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 37.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,544,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,173 shares of company stock worth $5,820,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

