Holocene Advisors LP Sells 38,387 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,387 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Avnet worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $2,482,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,241,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 128,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

AVT opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

