Holocene Advisors LP Sells 24,179 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,179 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Yext worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Yext by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.42 on Friday. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $156,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,713 shares of company stock worth $6,548,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

