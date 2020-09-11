Holocene Advisors LP Sells 22,735 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 71.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

