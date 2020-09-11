Holocene Advisors LP Sells 17,909 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

