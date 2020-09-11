Holocene Advisors LP Sells 115,679 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,679 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.