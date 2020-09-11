Holocene Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 28.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.