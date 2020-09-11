Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 116.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 466,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 529,555 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $7.27 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

