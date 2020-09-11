Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after purchasing an additional 166,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

