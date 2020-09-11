Holocene Advisors LP Raises Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 290.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after purchasing an additional 661,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,434 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,086 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

