Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 28,230 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Graco by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $59.09 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

