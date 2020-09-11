Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 3,938 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Greif worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Greif by 40.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GEF. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:GEF opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.